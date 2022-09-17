WWE Adds Stipulation to Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey SmackDown Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules

Much of WWE's card for Extreme Rules is still coming into view, but one match already locked in for the premium live event is the rematch between SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey for the Title. During tonight's SmackDown, Rousey was interviewed about the upcoming rematch and she didn't have much to say initially. That's when Morgan jumped in and said that Rousey didn't respect her despite pinning her twice, so to earn that respect she had to beat her again, and this time she would do it in an Extreme Rules match.

Rousey was shocked by Morgan's challenge and laughed a bit before saying "you want an Extreme Rules match with me?" Morgan was unfazed and shook her head yes, and Rousey responded with "it's your funeral". She then tore off the microphone and threw it to the ground as she walked off.

As of right now, this is the first Extreme Rules stipulation match for the PLE, though hopefully there are more coming to the final card. This promises to be a violent match between the two and allows for both to go all out, so odds are if Morgan wins here Rousey will have to finally give her that respect.

Morgan recently spoke about what she values most about being a Champion and what is most important for her Championship reign in a new interview with Bleacher Report, and for her, it's all about being a fighting Champion.

"I just want to be a great champion," Morgan said. "I want to be a great, reigning and defending champion. I know that sounds boring, but as a little girl growing up, that's all I dreamed about, to hold this women's championship and be the best women's champion I can possibly be.

"I saw a stat the other day, I don't know if it's true or not, but I'm one out of seven people in WWE who have had the most matches so far in 2022. That's exactly the kind of champion I want to be. I want to put in the work. I want to show everyone how hard I'm willing to work and how much this means to me and how much I'm willing to fight for this."

