Report: WWE Considering Legal Action Against AEW to Stop the Bash at the Beach Event

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that it would be reviving the classic WCW event Bash at the Beach in January 2020 for a nine-day event that would encompass two episodes of AEW Dynamite. The move came as a surprise given that WWE had acquired all of WCW’s assets back in 2001, but AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes recently managed to get his hands on the trademark for the show after it had lapsed. WWE has never run a Bash at the Beach show and its trademarked show The Bash hasn’t taken place since 2010. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, the company is considering taking legal action to stop the show from happening

“Some within WWE weren’t happy with AEW promoting a Bash at the Beach, and there’s talk that they may attempt to take action to stop it,” Sapp wrote.

This could be connected to Rhodes’ recent (since-deleted) tweet where he implied AEW was on the verge of a lawsuit.

“Sounds like I’ll be going to court soon, time to go suit shopping,” Rhodes tweeted back on Nov. 20, two days after the event as announced.

“AEW today announced ‘Bash at the Beach,’ an unprecedented, nine-day experience for superfans that features two Dynamite shows, a cruise onboard Chris Jericho’s tricked-out party ship, and non-stop entertainment in between,” AEW’s press release on the event read. “The adventure begins on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when AEW Dynamite takes over the Watsco Center at the University of Miami for a Bash at the Beach themed episode, and continues with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, sailing round-trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 20-24.”

Bash at the Beach was an annual staple of WCW’s schedule from 1994-2000. The event is best known for two reasons: a) the 1996 show saw the formation of the New World Order following Hulk Hogan’s heel turn and b) Bash at the Beach 2000 saw Hulk Hogan pretend to quit the company, only for him to quit the company for real and file a lawsuit following a shoot promo from Vince Russo.

