Who Will Be WWE Champion and AEW Champion By the End of 2023?

2022 proved to be a chaotic year for WWE and AEW. WWE saw the sudden departure of Vince McMahon back in July in the wake of a number of sexual assault allegations, while AEW saw injuries and backstage drama have a direct effect on its television product. There's no telling what 2023 could bring, but online sportsbook BetOnline decided to take a crack at it by guessing who will hold the top championships in both companies. You can see who got the best odds for each title below.

Roman Reigns, who currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, is heavily favored to still hold at least one of the world championships by the end of next year. Cody Rhodes and The Rock, who are both rumored to face "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39 next April, have the next best odds at holding at least one of the titles. Current Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair is expected to be champion come 2024, followed closely by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and rising star Rhea Ripley.

Over in AEW, Jon Moxley has the best odds of anyone on the roster to win back the AEW World Championship (which would give him a record fourth reign). He's followed by Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page. Danielson is the only one among that group who hasn't held AEW's top prize already but has started teasing a program with current champion MJF.

Speaking of which, Friedman is nowhere to be found on the list. It's unclear if this is because the sportsbook believes Friedman will have departed the company by the end of next year (per Max's claims that he intends to start a bidding war between WWE and AEW when his contract allegedly ends at the start of 2024) or if it was merely a typo.

Finally, there's the AEW Women's World Championship. Newly-crowned champion Jamie Hayter has been given solid odds of holding the title for a full year (-115), but is followed closely by Saraya, undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill and former champions Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. Britt Baker, Hayter's closest ally and potential rival, sits behind that group with 10/1 odds.

WWE or Universal Champion

Roman Reigns 3/2

Cody Rhodes 2/1

The Rock 2/1

Sami Zayn 5/2

Bray Wyatt 5/1

Drew McIntyre 5/1

Kevin Owens 5/1

Seth Rollins 5/1

Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion

Bianca Belair 1/1

Charlotte Flair 3/2

Becky Lynch 2/1

Ronda Rousey 2/1

Rhea Rhipley 5/2

AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley 5/2

Bryan Danielson 3/1

Kenny Omega 3/1

Adam Page 6/1

Wardlow 9/1

AEW Women's World Championship