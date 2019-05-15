WWE Co-President Addresses Whether AEW Is Competition

The North American professional wrestling scene is about to heat up in a way not seen since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to reveal a national television deal on Wednesday morning (expected to be TNT) and will hold their first-ever show, Double Or Nothing, 10 days later.

One of the things that makes AEW different from every single would-be competitor to WWE that has popped up since WCW’s closing in 2001 is AEW’s financial backing and connections in the sports world. The Khan family has shown that they are willing to go All In, so to speak, with making this new wrestling company a prime time player.

WWE Co-President George Barrios was asked about whether WWE sees AEW as competition during an appearance at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston.

“The best comment I’ve ever heard was from Reed Hastings who said, ‘Sleep is competition,’” Barrios said. “He nailed it. You are competing for people’s time. So, whether it’s Fortnite, the NBA, Kung Fu novels – we are fighting for people’s time.

“So, everyone is a competitor at everything. So yeah, AEW has announced and welcome to the game.”

While what he is saying is technically correct, the question is clearly centered on competition in the wrestling game, not just entertainment in general. This might be the first and last time you will ever hear someone from WWE refer to Fortnite and Kung Fu novels a competition.

