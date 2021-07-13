Here's How One Wrestler Appeared on Both WWE Raw and AEW Last Night

✖

Pro Wrestling history was made on Monday night as Kelsey Heather became the first wrestler to appear on both WWE and AEW programming on the same night. The former NFL cheerleader was featured on WWE's Monday Night Raw as one of Bobby Lashley's "ladies" during backstage segments and the show-closing VIP Lounge, while at the same time she was featured on AEW Dark: Elevation in a match against Leyla Hirsch. Raw was taped inside the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa last Tuesday while Elevation was taped in Miami last Wednesday, and since Heather isn't signed to either company she was able to appear on both shows. Heather didn't have much luck against "Legit" Leyla, losing in less than 90 seconds.

Fans quickly drew comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Rick Rude, who famously appeared on both Raw and WCW Monday Nitro on Nov. 17, 1997. Rude left the WWF over frustrations regarding the Montreal Screwjob and quickly negotiated a deal with Eric Bischoff to return to WCW, just in time for Nitro to air a live episode while Raw was airing a taped event from six days prior.

Kelsey Heather, who wrestles for @CCWFL, competed against @LegitLeyla Hirsch for AEW Dark Elevation during the first stop of the AEW Welcome Back Tour with fans in attendance on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Miami at the @JamesLKnightCtr.

Your referee @RefAubrey Edwards. pic.twitter.com/SYY5qRchwg — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) July 11, 2021

Kelsey Heather became the 1st person to appear for WWE & AEW on the same night. She worked last night's RAW as one of Bobby Lashley's ladies, and also wrestled on Dark: Elevation. pic.twitter.com/XXpjnl0Rcp — ROBIN 🍀 (@_TheTruth_) July 13, 2021

Kelsey Heather is the Modern Day Rick Rude. The War is now officially on 🤪🤣 https://t.co/sQKytgv86r pic.twitter.com/UswRenIJl7 — Broly 'The Phenomenal Adonis' (@BrolyAdonis2021) July 13, 2021

