WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Shockingly Pinned on WWE Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened Monday Night Raw this week with a non-title match against Xavier Woods and wound up on the losing end. Lashley dominated the New Day member throughout the match, nailing his Spear finisher before deciding to prolong the match with more punishment. But just when it looked like Woods was out cold, he rolled up the world champion with a Small Package and secured the victory. The show was taped last week as WWE's time in the ThunderDome came to an end, but it still means Lashley was pinned in his final match before his WWE Championship match with Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank this Sunday.

Lashley grabbed his title and walked to the back with a look of utter disbelief on his face. Meanwhile, Kingston and Woods celebrated in the ring. This marks the second month in a row where Lashley was pinned on the Raw before one of his title defenses.

MVP was asked after the commercial break why Lashley decided to leave the arena, but Porter assured everyone Lashley would be back in time for the VIP Lounge segment later in the night.

