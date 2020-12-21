AJ Styles Calls Out The Miz for Costing Him the WWE Championship at WWE TLC

✖

AJ Styles' attempts to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre were foiled on Sunday night when The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and forced the WWE title match at TLC to become a triple threat bout. Miz was almost immediately disposed of by Omos, but wound up fighting alongside Styles and McIntyre on the tops of two ladders. McIntyre eventually tossed Styles out of the ring by pushing the two over, then Claymored Miz before climbing back up to retrieve his title.

Styles took to Twitter on Monday morning, placing all of the blame for his loss at the feet of The Miz. In the weeks leading up the match "The Phenomenal One" repeatedly tried to set the Miz up for an easy cash-in on McIntyre, but something always went wrong.

Went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises, cuts (and no @WWE Championship) ... but I mean it when I say this about last night at #WWETLC This is all Miz’s fault. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 21, 2020

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Styles will have to team with Miz and John Morrison in a six-man Street Fight tag match on this week's Raw, taking on McIntyre, Sheamus and Keith Lee.

