WWE: New Video Spotlights Alexa Bliss’ Best Cosplays

The Goddess of WWE Alexa Bliss has sported many looks in the ring, but some of her best ring gear has come in the form of superhero or horror icon cosplays, and a new video spotlights some of our favorites.

Bliss will be returning to action at WWE Evolution, and many have wondered if she will be wearing any pop culture-inspired ring gear like in pay-per-views past. Even if she doesn’t though, WWE released a new video that showcases some of her previous cosplays to enjoy, including some Halloween-themed creations.

Bliss is a fan of certain horror icons, as represented in her take on the killer doll Chucky. Bliss wore striped cuffs that looked like Chucky’s shirt as well as overalls just like the maniacal doll in a Women’s title match against Mickie James. She also wore a cosplay of Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger on NXT and brought it back on Halloween for Smackdown Live, complete with torn sweater, a creepy glove, and red-and-green gear with slash marks.

For WrestleMania last year, Bliss decided to go with a superhero theme and wore a Riddler-themed cosplay at the showcase of the immortals. She wore a jacket with “Riddle Me Bliss” emblazoned on it, and the gear was all bright green and purple with questions marks all over it; we’re sure the Riddler would be quite impressed.

Bliss would call on another Batman villain for her Backlash debut when she wore a Harley Quinn-inspired outfit, complete with red- and blue-tipped hair with bows in it as well as bright pink, blue, and black ring hear. Bliss is a fan of other villains as well of course, and for her match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam she wore an Ursula-themed outfit with purple, black, and silver.

At Elimination Chamber she would go a more heroic route and sported a Supergirl cosplay that featured the red, blue, and yellow fans of the character will certainly recognize. She would cosplay as a Marvel hero next at Payback when she wore Iron Man-inspired ring gear that featured the familiar red and gold.

You can take a look at all the cosplays in the video above.

As for Evolution, you can find the full card below:

Mae Young Classic 2018 Finals – Toni Storm vs. Lo Shirai

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Women’s Battle Royal Match (for future championship opportunity) – This includes Asuka, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Taminia, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega.

NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

Last Woman Standing Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Evolution hits WWE Network on October 28th.