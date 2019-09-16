WWE: Alexa Bliss Brings Back Harley Quinn Ring Gear at Clash of Champions

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross entered the ring ready to fight Fire & Desire tonight at Clash of Champions and to mark the big night Bliss decided to bring back a Harley Quinn look in her ring gear and hair. The hair features her blonde and pink pigtails, and the gear is all red and black, just like the iconic DC Comics character. It doesn’t hurt that Bliss does many of the more playful and taunting poses and taunts that would make Harley proud, and you can check out the look below.

Bliss has worn the red and black gear before, and she’s also worn another Harley Quinn look in the past which featured blue and pink, based on the Margot Robbie rendition of the character from Suicide Squad.

In the past, Bliss has also worn gear based on DC characters like the Riddler as well as Marvel characters like Iron Man and even horror icons like Freddy Krueger, and we can’t wait to see what she debuts next.

You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are backstage at #WWEClash. They give their thoughts on their match tonight against #FireAndDesire until they are interrupted by R-Truth and Carmella! #AlexaBliss #NikkiCross #TheGoddess #WWE #WWEClashOfChampions pic.twitter.com/430mPUUvKO — AlexaBliss.net | Alexa Bliss Fansite (@AlexaFansite) September 15, 2019

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

