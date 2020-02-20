Andrade Reflects on WWE Suspension Ahead of His Super ShowDown Return

Reining WWE United States Champion Andrade was hit with a 30-suspension back in late January for a WWE Wellness Policy violation. “El Idolo” was written off on television by having Humberto Carrillo nail him with a DDT onto exposed concrete, and WWE has already announced that his return match will take place at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the meantime the former NXT Champion has been reflecting on his career on social media, and his latest post makes it sound like he’s chomping at the bit to get back into action.

“I know what I am doing! You were in bad times with me and you will be in good times with me,” he wrote before adding in some Spanish, including the phrase “Many goals to meet, several mouths to shut up.”

With Andrade out of action, his manager Zelina Vega has been working with former Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. Vega and Andrade made the jump to the Raw roster back in April 2018, and the latter finally one his first championship on the roster back in December by beating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden for the US title.

Days after winning the title, he announced that he and Charlotte Flair had officially gotten engaged.

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below: