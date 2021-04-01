WWE Announces 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

✖

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be returning this year, but not at WrestleMania 37. Instead, the match will take place on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the two-day event, and instead of the usual 30 competitors only 22 have been confirmed. That list includes the majority of male wrestlers who haven't been booked for WrestleMania as of yet, highlighted by Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander.

The battle royal was first introduced back at WrestleMania XXX in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer. Previous winners include Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman. The bout was absent from WrestleMania 36 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

There's no word as of yet regarding what WWE plans on doing with the Women's Battle Royal, which was introduced back at WrestleMania 34 and was also absent last year.

The April 9 episode of SmackDown will be taped in advance due to WWE's residency inside Tropicana Field ending later this week. Stay tuned for any potential results that make their way online from the show.

Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37, which will be held inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)

Night Two