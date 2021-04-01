WWE Announces 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be returning this year, but not at WrestleMania 37. Instead, the match will take place on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the two-day event, and instead of the usual 30 competitors only 22 have been confirmed. That list includes the majority of male wrestlers who haven't been booked for WrestleMania as of yet, highlighted by Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander.
The battle royal was first introduced back at WrestleMania XXX in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer. Previous winners include Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman. The bout was absent from WrestleMania 36 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021
There's no word as of yet regarding what WWE plans on doing with the Women's Battle Royal, which was introduced back at WrestleMania 34 and was also absent last year.
The April 9 episode of SmackDown will be taped in advance due to WWE's residency inside Tropicana Field ending later this week. Stay tuned for any potential results that make their way online from the show.
Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37, which will be held inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. TBD (reported)
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton