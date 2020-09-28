WWE's Angel Garza Injured at Clash of Champions

✖

Tonight's matchup between The Street Profits and Andrade and Angel Garza at Clash of Champions featured an unclear finish and some confusion between the referee, the stars in the ring, and the commentary team, and now we understand why. According to PW Insider Garza suffered a fully legitimate injury to his leg after he connected with a knee to Montez Ford's face. After the quick finish to the match, Garza was taken backstage and is currently being checked on by medical staff.

Here's the full report. "Angel Garza 100% suffered a legitimate injury to his leg while competing tonight. It appeared the injury came as Garza connected with a knee strike to Montez Ford. Garza is currently being checked by WWE's medical team backstage."

The report also went on to say that this is not a work. "For those who were asking if that was some sort of work, that was not the case. More as we confirm it."

We hope Garza is okay, and hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

Here's the full card:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Street Profits

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs Zelina Vega

