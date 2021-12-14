WWE Fans Want Angry Liv Morgan Fan to Battle Angry Becky Lynch Fan

Last week’s Raw Women’s Championship match on WWE’s Monday Night Raw resulted in a particularly angry fan of Liv Morgan going viral after Becky Lynch cheated to beat her. This week’s Raw saw yet another fan reaction go viral, this time when a young fan shouted at Morgan and stuck out her tongue while showing her support for “Big Match Becks.” This even led to fans on social media petitioning for the two to battle each other. Check out some of the best reactions below!

As for Lynch and Morgan, the latter challenged the champion to a rematch after pointing out how she used the ropes to secure the victory. Lynch goaded Morgan into the ring, then battered her arm by trapping it in between one of the ring posts and the steel ring steps. Lynch accepted the rematch at Day 1 knowing full well that Morgan will be entering the match injured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

