‘Angry Liv Girl’ Goes Viral After Becky Lynch Beats Liv Morgan on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch once again cheated to win on this week’s Monday Night Raw, this time by grabbing the bottom rope while rolling up Liv Morgan to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. Fans online were upset over the result — there’s been growing support for Morgan recently — but one fan’s reaction from inside the FedExForum in Memphis started going viral shortly after the match ended. The reaction was that of a little girl looking noticeably heartbroken over Morgan losing, immediately drawing comparison to when the “Miz Girl” was upset when he won his first WWE Championship. Morgan even responded to her on social media, and you can see that and some of the best reactions below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view on New Year’s Day with the Day 1 event in Atlanta. Four matches have been confirmed for the show so far, including a triple threat for the WWE Championship and another Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Stay tuned for full coverage of that event!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love From Liv

https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce/status/1468084242479525898?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Priest Agrees

https://twitter.com/ArcherOfInfamy/status/1468068328543604740?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not Amused

https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1468068056119320581?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/status/1468068265436061696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A New Star is Born

https://twitter.com/beamupz/status/1468068939804688386?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Continuing the Tradition

https://twitter.com/SachinLyngdohX/status/1468068617585512454?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Familiar Pain

https://twitter.com/AlexSourGraps/status/1468074060437413889?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Even WWE Agrees