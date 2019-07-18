WWE Announces Smackville WWE Network Event, Featuring a WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

WWE announced on Thursday that its upcoming live event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 27 will be a new WWE Network special event titled Smackville.

The show will be headlined by a triple threat WWE Championship match as reigning champ Kofi Kingston takes on both Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

“The explosive in-ring action will include a main event Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship in which Kofi Kingston will be challenged by Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe,” WWE.com’s announcement read. “In addition, newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will go head-to-head with former titleholder Finn Bálor in a rematch from WWE Extreme Rules. The evening will also feature a special musical performance by Elias.”

Since winning the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 35, Kingston has successfully defended the title against the likes of Kevin Owens, Ziggler and Joe in various pay-per-view matches. He beat a returning Ziggler at Super ShowDown and again in a cage match at Stomping Grounds, then took down Joe at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E teamed up on SmackDown Live this week for a six-man tag match against Joe, Elias and Randy Orton. Orton wound up getting the win in shocking fashion, nailing Kingston with an RKO. This puts “The Viper” in line for a title shot, potentially at SummerSlam on Aug. 11