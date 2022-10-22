WWE's Apollo Crews Reveals How Return to NXT Reignited Love of Wrestling, Talks Halloween Havoc, and More

One of the most entertaining events on the WWE NXT calendar is finally here in Halloween Havoc, and the card is stacked with Championship opportunities and big-time stipulations, including weapons matches, ladder matches, and even an ambulance match. Apollo Crews finds himself in a Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal match against Grayson Waller, but before he finds out what awaits him in tonight's match-up, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Crews all about returning to NXT and what it's done for his passion for wrestling, as well as what it's been like to be a part of this new era of WWE under Triple H, and we started off with his return to NXT, which has changed quite a bit since he left.

"Yeah, it's crazy for me. Its so different coming back. It's one of those things... Am I going to be accepted? Does it matter if I'm accepted or a bunch of different feelings, but it's like that stepping into a whole new locker room where even though I've been here for some time, it's still a brand new situation," Crews said. "But it's been fun. It's been really fun and the moment I came back, we got right into it. I had a tag with Solo against Grayson and Carmelo and we went out there and had some fun. So it's been really fun just to have the opportunity, almost a second chance at my career to I guess go back to where it began and find myself again I guess you could say. And just having that opportunity, it's been a blessing and I'm really enjoying myself."

(Photo: WWE)

"It's nice because I've gotten to become a fan again, you know what I mean? And really, not that I stopped being a fan, but the love, the passion had kind of faded away a little bit. Now that that's back, it's nice because I want to watch wrestling again. I want to interact and I want to be a part of everything that's going on. It's great, and it feels good because for a while there I just got stuck not really doing anything and nobody wants to be in that situation. So it's been a blessing and I've been having a lot of fun," Crews said.

This latest iteration of NXT has featured quite a few creative scenarios and elements, and the brand has continued to tinker with things and try new characters as time has gone on, even bringing in Chucky for a perfect Halloween crossover. That fun and creativity is part of what has made wrestling fun again, but Apollo's kids taking an interest in his work has also played a part in that renaissance.

"Little bit of both. And also, my kids are getting older now too, and they kind of started taking an interest in what I do. They call it daddy's work or whatever. So for me, I was in a situation where I didn't really want them to see me wrestling, you know what I mean? Because I just wasn't really doing a lot. So for me now it's like cool because I want them to see what I'm doing now, and that kind of helped spark that flame," Crews said. "It was just having my kids getting excited. They're a little weird with me actually in the physical part of it, but they love to see me... My daughter asked 'are you talking this weekend or are you fighting? And I'm like, do I have a promo, or do I have a match?

(Photo: WWE)

It's pretty cool just to see their interest. But then again, working with some younger talent where you see the hunger, the passion in some of these guys as well too, it all helps reignite that as well," Crews said. "I'm a little older, but working with these young hungry guys and being around that type of environment where guys are really motivated and still have that drive to succeed and still chasing a certain dream, it's a good feeling because it helps you get in that same mindset as well. In the mindset where I kind of felt like I got complacent a little bit and I was kind of like, Okay, no, this is just a job. I'm going to go to work, I'm going to come home and it's just what I'm going to do. But now it's wanting to be involved and again, doing so many different things where I can show more character."

"I feel like people were familiar with what I could do in the ring. Now it's good to be able to do other things that people may have thought had been missing in my game, or I might have thought had been missing in my game too, to become a more well-rounded superstar. So having that opportunity is great as well, and having the platform to do that and show that, hey, I am one of the best out here doing it. Great to have that opportunity," Crews said.

(Photo: WWE)

Now he'll face one of those newer talents in the ring in Waller, who has quickly become one of the biggest heels in NXT and one of the biggest trash talkers on the brand. "And I got to hand it to him, man, he's another talented dude. Talks a lot. Talks a little too much for me. So sometimes it's like, all right, this weekend, now I got to go in there and shut him up and send him on his way," Crews said.

Chucky looks to also have a role to play in this match, as he did introduce the stipulation for it and has creeped out Waller on previous episodes, which was all part of Apollo's plan.

"It's great. The mind games. I mean it's a different part of a mind game that I haven't ever been able to show. So it's cool and you know, got to keep a couple things in the back pocket, but as you said, Spin The Wheel, man, not sure what we're getting into, but it's one of those things where you got to be prepared for whatever situation that's going to be presented. I feel like at this point in my career, I'd be a fool not to be prepared for whatever comes along. So I'm ready for whatever," Crews said.

You can catch Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller when they face each other tonight on Halloween Havoc, which kicks off on Peacock at 8 PM EST.

What do you want to see next for Apollo Crews? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!