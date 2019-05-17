Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro Dead at 39

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro died at the age of 39 on Thursday, according to a report from The Blast, The cause of her death is reportedly unknown, though officials have reportedly labeled the death as “non-criminal.”

Massaro won the WWE Diva Search in 2005 and became a staple of SmackDown roster as the manager for the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

WWE released a statement on her death shortly after the news broke.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” the statement read. “She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

In 2007 she appeared on the cover of the April issue of Playboy. Her most notable matches included a bout for the WWE Women’s Championship against Melina at WrestleMania 23 and a “Playboy Bunnymania” lumberjill match a year later at WrestleMania XXIV. She departed from the company in 2008 after her on-screen character was fired by Vince McMahon.

In the same year as her Playboy appearance, Massaro was a contestant on the 15th season of Survivor, dubbed Survivor: China.

This story is developing…