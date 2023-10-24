WWE Attitude Era Star Joins AEW Coaching Team

All Elite Wrestling has made an extra effort to boost its behind the scenes talent as much as its in-ring roster. AEW launched in 2019 with wrestling legends like Billy Gunn and Jerry Lynn working as coaches. In the years since, AEW has added Hall of Famers Dean Malenko and Arn Anderson to their production ranks. As the company continues to grow, as AEW’s weekly production has essentially tripled since it first began airing AEW Dynamite in Fall 2019, AEW President Tony Khan continues to seek out notable wrestling veterans to fulfill backstage leadership positions.

Scotty 2 Hotty Joins AEW

The master of the worm is All Elite.

Speaking to Wrestling With Johners, Scotty 2 Hotty revealed he has been working with AEW recently as both a coach and a producer.

“I don’t think it’s a huge secret that I’ve been working for AEW as a producer behind the scenes, as a coach and producer there,” Scotty 2 Hotty said. “I have an opportunity to do more with them, on a regular basis. It looks like at the beginning of the year, I’ll be going pretty hard with them if everything works out the way I hope it does.”

Scotty 2 Hotty is one of the more memorable names from the Attitude Era. He most notably teamed with the late Grand Master Sexay as part of Too Cool, a tag team that often backed up Rikishi. His full-time in-ring career wrapped up in the mid-2000s but he would still wrestle the odd match here and there, including competing at the inaugural NXT premium live event, NXT Arrival.

NXT would become a second home for Scotty 2 Hotty, as he began working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center from 2016 until 2021. Scotty 2 Hotty reportedly requested his release from WWE that year and it was granted.

Outside of his new producing gig with AEW, Scotty 2 Hotty makes occasional in-ring appearances on the United Kingdom’s independent scene. He admitted that as he continues to flesh out his role with AEW, those independent dates may become more few and far between. His most recent match overseas came in July, while his most recent match overall was last month in Niagra Falls, New York for ESW.

AEW returns to television this Wednesday, October 25th at 8 PM ET on TBS.