WWE Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Steve Austin's 'Austin 3:16' Promo
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made history on June 23, 1996. "The Texas Rattlesnake" was, at the time, in the earliest days of what would become one of the most popular professional wrestling characters of all time. After winning the King of the Ring tournament that night by beating Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Austin delivered the famous "Austin 3:16" promo — "You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn't get you anywhere. Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16... Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a—!"
Wednesday marked a full 25 years since that promo was delivered and numerous fans took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
"Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"
25 years ago today, Stone Cold Steve Austin was introduced to the WWE world 💥 pic.twitter.com/F4kz8JjmHI— ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2021
25 years ago today, #Austin316 was born at King of the Ring 1996! Celebrate with a new @steveaustinBSR King of the Ring Collection tee from @WWEShop!
👉 https://t.co/VHfET31jit pic.twitter.com/fyI8LiuUYw— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2021
25 Years Ago Today...— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) June 23, 2021
AUSTIN 3:16 was born.
Forever changing the landscape of professional wrestling. #wwe @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/EBh4gpVtmx
Swig of coffee for 2️⃣5️⃣ years of Austin 3:16 as of today!
We salute you, @SteveAustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/jKsdDObjHk— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 23, 2021
Can’t believe it has been 25 years since Steve Austin changed the game with one promo and jump started Austin 3:16. Still hard to top. pic.twitter.com/eXuglF6Qtt— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 23, 2021
25 years ago today was historic wrestling
Austin 3:16 was born
We had Bruno, Hogan, Ric Flair, Andre The Giant, The Rock, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart & John Cena
They were all incredible & game changing in wrestling, but Steve Austin was the real game changer pic.twitter.com/qFnH8JnUAZ— For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) June 23, 2021
Austin 3:16 and Nintendo 64 were both born today 25 years ago. F— man the 90s were just awesome. pic.twitter.com/hyXtQMH4GA— Mr. Ropes (@LeoRopes) June 23, 2021
25 years ago today, Stone Cold won the King of the Ring and 'Austin 3:16' was born 🍻💀 pic.twitter.com/60YOylS5Ed— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 23, 2021