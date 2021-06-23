WWE Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Steve Austin's 'Austin 3:16' Promo

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made history on June 23, 1996. "The Texas Rattlesnake" was, at the time, in the earliest days of what would become one of the most popular professional wrestling characters of all time. After winning the King of the Ring tournament that night by beating Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Austin delivered the famous "Austin 3:16" promo — "You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn't get you anywhere. Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16... Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a—!"

Wednesday marked a full 25 years since that promo was delivered and numerous fans took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!