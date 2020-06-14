WWE Backlash: Bayley and Sasha Banks Retain Women's Tag Team Championships

✖

Tonight's action-packed Backlash pay-per-view started things off with a match for Championship gold with the Women's Tag Team Triple Threat match. The current Tag Team champs Bayley and Sasha Banks looked to retain their belts against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and the returning IIconics, and it devolved into chaos pretty quickly. Bayley, Nikki, and Billy Kaye started things off, and after a wild ride that saw everyone get their chance to shine, Bayley and Sasha walk away the winners and to their next opponents on next week's NXT.

Eventually, Sasha, Alexa, and Petyon all made their way into the ring and took turns trying to roll each other up. They then all hit the other team's partners, and that resulted in everyone jumping into the ring and getting involved.

Nikki then tried to go on a charge, but Royce stopped her in her tracks, and Bayley then intervened, wanting Cross all to herself.

More chaos ensued, but at least at this point there were mostly only 3 people in the ring. All three teams traded blows for a bit, but things swung in Alexa and Nikki's favor, as Bliss was able to hit a perfect move off the top turnbuckle. She then pinned Royce, but Sasha came from nowhere and rolled Alexa up, getting her for the 3 count.

As you might imagine, Bliss and Cross were devastated, especially after seeing Bayley and Sasha losing their minds celebrating, so who knows if they will have another shot at the belts for a while.

Now Bayley and Sasha will take on Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart on next week's NXT, and we can't wait to see what happens there.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

What have you thought of Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.