Rapper Bad Bunny to Perform Live at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE announced on Monday via Billboard that rapper Bad Bunny will perform live at the 2021 Royal Rumble event this Sunday. The show will take place in front of a virtual crowd inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bunny has openly expressed his love for professional wrestling in the past, featuring Ric Flair in the music video for his song "Chambea" and writing a song named after WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The company's press release confirmed he'll perform that song during the show.

"Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true," Bunny said in the release. "I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world."

"Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world," Neil Lawi, senior vice president and general manager of WWE Music Group. "We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of 'Booker T' as we kick off the road to WrestleMania."

"Bad Bunny has taken over the global music scene as one of the most respected and talented singer-songwriters and producers of this generation," WWE's release read. "Declared the #1 artist globally of 2020 by Spotify, he has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards for Best Reggaeton Performance, Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year among others."

