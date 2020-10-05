WWE Adds Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini to WWE Board of Directors

✖

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini has been added to the WWE Board of Directors, according to a press release via WWE's Corporate website on Monday afternoon. The release reads, "Nardini was named Barstool Sports' first CEO in 2016 and since that time the company has experienced tremendous brand and business growth as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands on the internet, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. During her tenure at Barstool Sports, Nardini has launched more than 35 brands, including breakout franchises in sports, entertainment, female lifestyle, business and sports betting. She also spearheaded the development of more than 1,500 social accounts, a top channel on SiriusXM and the #1 selling flavored vodka in North America, Pink Whitney.

Vince McMahon commented on the hiring by writing, ""Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences, and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem. Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today's consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our Board of Directors."

The release continued — "Earlier this year, Nardini launched a strategic partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming, valuing the company at $450 million. In September 2020, Barstool Sports and Penn National Gaming launched the Barstool Sportsbook. Prior to joining Barstool Sports, Nardini held c-suite and leading roles at media platforms such as Microsoft, AOL, Demand Media and Yahoo! She also was part of two early stage start-ups in the fashion and music industry and sits on the advisory boards of the Premiere Lacrosse League and Food52."

