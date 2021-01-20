Bayley Confirms She's at Capitol Wrestling Center for Tonight's NXT

✖

Ever since NXT announced the first-ever women's version of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Bayley has been incessantly asking to be apart of the tournament on social media. But when the bracket was unveiled on Wednesday, "The Role Model" was nowhere to be found. And yet that didn't stop the former SmackDown Women's Champion from appearing at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night, as she posted a photo of herself standing next to the Dusty Classic trophy hours before NXT.

Does this mean Bayley will be competing in the tournament? Only time will tell, but she does seem obsessed with having NXT commentator Beth Phoenix as her tag team partner.

Don’t make me put you in Time Out. pic.twitter.com/lSjJ5DzDBN — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 20, 2021

The first matches of the tournament will take place on tonight's episode, featuring Toni Storm & Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. WWE also announced earlier in the day that three more independent wrestlers have been signed and will all compete in the tournament — Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan), Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) and Cora Jade (Elayna Black).

This story is developing...