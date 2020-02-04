Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Raw Women’s Championship Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw

After beating Natalya on Raw this week, Asuka threw down a challenge for Becky Lynch to give her a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch made her way down to the ring (sporting some funky-looking shades) and accepted Asuka’s challenge, though it wasn’t clear at the time when the match would happen. By the end of the night WWE confirmed that the bout would take place on the Feb. 10 episode of Raw at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

With Ronda Rousey still on hiatus and Charlotte Flair aiming towards a match with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, “The Man” is without a dance partner for WWE’s biggest annual show for the time being. Reports point towards her facing Shayna Baszler, playing off their brief feud at Survivor Series, but the former NXT champ has yet to appear on Raw.

Speaking of Rousey, the former Raw Women’s Champion gave a bit more insight into what she wants to do with the rest of her WWE career in a new video on her personal YouTube channel.

“I did completely full-time for a year,” Rousey said. “Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could. So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It’s] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn’t do it sustainably. Me and Travis [Browne] want to have babies and if I’m gone 200 days a year taking sit-out powerbombs every night, I don’t think that’s very conducive for conception. We just wanted to take some time and make us a priority, because what do work for? What do we try to make money for? So we can live our lives how we want with who we want.

“I don’t know when I’m gonna go back,” she added. “I know I definitely do want to, but I don’t think I’ll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn’t put my family through that again.”

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.