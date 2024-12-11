WWE’s Becky Lynch Is Battling DCU’s Blue Beetle in Magic the Gathering

If you’re the person who made the Christmas wish of a WWE Superstar battling a DC movie Superhero in a game of Magic The Gathering, please let us know so we can thank you in person, because it’s actually happening. Tomorrow morning it will be Rebecca Quin facing Xolo Maridueña in a game of Magic The Gathering Foundations, which is the new Magic set that is specifically made to help new players learn how to play MTG. Rebecca Quin is also known as WWE’s The Man Becky Lynch, and Xolo Maridueña is the person who brought Blue Beetle to life in the DC movie universe, so to call it a star studded battle would be an understatement. You can watch the game take place in the video above at 12 PM EST, though Quin also delivered an entertaining promo against her challenger ahead of the showdown.

As you can see in the video below, Quin couldn’t be more excited to take on a new challenge, and this will be her first game of Magic The Gathering ever. She’s not shying away from the challenge though, and made sure to let Maridueña know that she is looking to win regardless of whether it’s her first game or MTG or not.

In the video Quin says, “Hello! You all know that I love competition, and I love a good new challenge, so I’m about to play my very first game of Magic The Gathering with my new friend Xolo Maridueña. Because I came around to Magic The Gathering and I came here looking for a fight. So make sure you check it out.”

Fans are eager to see what’s next for Quin, both in and outside of WWE. Regarding WWE, she’s currently a free agent and taking some time out of the ring to spend time with her family and take on new challenges just like this, and WWE fans are hopeful that they will eventually get to see Lynch return to WWE TV down the line. Next year is Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41, so if there were a time to make that sort of grand return, it would certainly be around then.

For Maridueña, the Cobra Kai star made his DC debut in Blue Beetle. While most of the movies and shows that released prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the DC movie universe will not be included in that universe’s continuity, Maridueña’s Blue Beetle is indeed being included moving forward, at least according to previous comments and reports. That’s wonderful news for Blue Beetle fans, as there was a lot to love about the film and its stellar cast, and it will be great to have them as part of the DC film universe as it continues to expand.

Magic The Gathering is one of the most popular games around, and with their Foundations set, Wizards of the Coast has constructed a set that will still be great for longtime fans but is also perfectly suited to help new players learn the game and jump on in. The Beginner Box is designed specifically to help players learn Magic and will walk players through turn by turn. Once you grasped the basics, you can then mix in ten different themes of cards to give those new players a look at what else they can do in the game without getting overwhelmed.

