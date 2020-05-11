Becky Lynch to Make Major Career Announcement on WWE Raw Tonight

Becky Lynch has been off WWE television for nearly a month, and in that time "The Man" has made an appearance on the Showtime drama Billions and has been rumored for a part in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The reigning Raw Women's Champion was already scheduled to return to Raw tonight for a face-to-face confrontation with the Money in the Bank winner (that turned out to be Asuka), but a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet dropped on Monday that adds an extra wrinkle to her appearance.

According to Ryan Satin, Lynch will be making "a huge announcement regarding her career," during the episode, which has already been taped at the WWE Performance Center as of this writing.

Could the announcement be that she's stepping away from the company to build up her acting career a la The Rock and John Cena? Or is this a red herring and she'll cut a promo along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere!" We'll have to wait and see.

In a TMZ interview leading up to her Billions cameo (where she played herself), Lynch revealed Cena and Dwayne Johnson have been giving her advice on expanding her acting career.

"When you're in WWE, everything is one take," Lynch said. You're live in front of the entire world and you don't really have the time to mess up and if you do mess up, you have to make the best of it. It's like this crazy amazing improv where you're also kinda the director, producer, actor, writer of your own character. So, I think it really just sets you up with a skill set that's unprecedented in any other field."

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," she continued. "He's just being very giving and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. ... Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"

Lynch hasn't defended her Raw Women's Championship since WrestleMania 36, where she rolled up Shayna Baszler for a quick win. This past weekend her reign broke 400 consecutive days, giving her the records for longest single reign with the championship and most cumulative days with the title.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.