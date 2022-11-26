Former WWE Champion Revealed as 5th Member of Women's War Games Team on SmackDown

Tonight was the anticipated reveal of the 5th member of Bianca Belair's War Games team, and WWE got to it right away to kick off SmackDown. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) came out to the ring along with War Games teammates Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, and Bayley wasn't happy about having to fly out for it the day after Thanksgiving. Belair came out with her teammates Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim, and Belair quickly announced that they had their fifth teammate set. Then Becky Lynch's music hit and the injured star was back and ready to rumble, making her awaited return to WWE.

Lynch was ready for a fight and jumped into the ring and got in Bayley's face, and then she hit her with a punch to kick off a huge brawl in the ring involving both teams. Everyone would get cleared out aside from Lynch, and then Ripley jumped into the ring to face her.

The two never actually threw down but Lynch was more than happy to, and it seems we will get some spotlight on those two stars in the Women's War Games match at Survivor Series if this is any indication. You can check out the full return of Lynch in the video above.

The Women's War Games match just got even better with Lynch's return and opens the door for Bayley's next feud as well, as her and Lynch will likely collide. That said, if this is a hint at things to come, perhaps Lynch will end up feuding with Ripley, which would also be well-received. We'll have to wait and see, but both feuds offer compelling matches and storylines.

Lynch has been out of action since facing Belair at SummerSlam, where she suffered an injury and was subsequently written off TV after an attack by Damage CTRL. That makes a Bayley feud very likely since there's already a built in story for it, and now that Lynch is a babyface, it pretty much writes itself. Ripley is also a heel though, so it's a win for Lynch whichever way it goes.

You can find the full card for War Games below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

