Becky Lynch has been portraying a heel ever since she returned at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, and those heelish tendencies have leaked their way over into her social media. Over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Lita (real name Amy Dumas) was asked about the possibility of having one more match. The former Women’s Champion initially retied in the mid-2000s due to injury, but has since come back of a number of one-off appearances including the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble and the Evolution pay-per-view. She opted to let the fans nominate who they think she should face and wound up getting a response from Lynch.

“I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like,” Lynch wrote. Lita responded with, “Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…” and Lynch wrote back, “I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free.”

I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 10, 2021

I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 11, 2021

Lynch will be pulling double-duty between Raw and SmackDown up through the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this week as she’s still the SmackDown Women’s Champion despite getting drafted to Raw. WWE has already confirmed she’ll face former rival Sasha Banks on this week’s “Supersized” SmackDown, taking place on FS1.

“The Man” gave an interview with FOX Sports 1’s Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week and opened up about her last-minute return at SummerSlam and the immediate heel turn that followed.

“It’s so hard, especially when you’ve been a babyface for so long — and the crowd likes you and they’re endeared to you and you’ve gone away — and they’ve seen some of the stuff that I went through in the year. I’m a new mom, and I’m coming back, and they’re excited.And there’s this girl who’s been doing awesome,” Lynch said. “That’s a great rivalry. We like both these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl. Like let’s do this quick, you know?

“So, I know a lot of people were upset,” she continued. “Like, ‘Well, if they were going to do this, then they should have had a long match!’ Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good. That’s not good for her! But if she’s robbed, and we take something from her, and she doesn’t expect it … then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed! We don’t want the person with it to have it anymore. We want that person to succeed. We want that more. I think we’re doing just fine.”