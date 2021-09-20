Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE programming last month at SummerSlam, but back in early April many fans assumed she’d be making some sort of appearance at WrestleMania 37. That never wound up happening, though Lynch did confirm in an interview with TalkSport‘s Alex McCarthy this week that she nearly wound up in a match with Bayley at the two-night show in Tampa. Those plans were eventually scrapped, as was the next idea that she would return in October.

“Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley,” McCarthy wrote. “That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam.”

Bayley wound up being involved in a number of segments with WrestleMania hosts Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan. She was eventually attacked by The Bella Twins, which received a negative reaction as many fans were hoping it’d be Lynch running in to attack the cocky “Role Model.”

“I think it was wishful thinking and people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt-kicked, I guess. It’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers,” Bayley said somewhat in character during an interview with Sportskeeda in May. “She’s too busy being a mom. I’m sure it’ll happen at some time. We both have some time left and we both have a lot of things we want to do. I’m sure she has a list of things she wants to do. The last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair. I’m sure she’s ready to get her hands on me and I’ll be ready because I’ve been doing a lot since she’s been gone.

“This is consistent Bayley, no time off for me,” she continued. “I’ve been making moves, Becky Lynch. She better start [at the bottom]. I know she ‘gave up’ her championship, but that doesn’t mean she’ll return and be right back in that picture. She better start at the very bottom.”

