WWE Fans Praise Becky Lynch Over Her Latest WWE Raw Promo

Becky Lynch appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw this week and, in just one promo, seemed to turn around her ho-hum creative direction. In case you missed it, Lynch had been making the argument in backstage interviews that the front office had been trying to hold her back once again by not letting her defend the Raw Women’s Championship in months and putting her in the tag division. But after losing to the Kabuki Warriors again at TLC on Sunday night Lynch had an epiphany — the front office was actually trying to protect her from losing her title to Asuka, the one woman who was consistently beaten her ever since she became “The Man.”

Fans watching at home loved the promo, and were still talking about it the following morning. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Elephant in the Room

Such a great promo by Becky Lynch. She finally addressed the elephant in the room that she is the corporate chosen one now, but she doesn’t want to be protected & she wants to do things her way. So much emotion too in her almost visceral need to prove herself by beating Asuka. https://t.co/CzS0enSsXO — Chris Carlen (@ChrisCarlen1) December 17, 2019

Unmatched

This promo is so authentic & passionate, the delivery has so much emotion to it; this was real. I know I’ve said this countless times, but Becky Lynch is a master of the promo game, one of the best talkers in the industry. No one is on her level #TheManpic.twitter.com/MTt3VrNOXd — Eden | Fan Account (@LeafsNation619) December 17, 2019

Brilliant

amazing promo from becky lynch. the story about keeping her out of the singles title picture *as the champion* because asuka was looming is genius. — Dan ‎✪ 🇮🇪 [Wrestling Fan] (@danthegrapsfan) December 17, 2019

Prediction Time

Becky Lynch delivering yet another passionate, real and flawless promo. The Man always comes around. Becky v Asuka will be MOTY. Watch. https://t.co/9kUWxrwLBn — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) December 17, 2019

Can You Dig It?