Becky Lynch Points Out That WWE Survivor Series’ ‘Battle for Brand Supremacy’ is Outdated

Ever since the brand split between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown was reintroduced back in 2016, WWE has made the overall theme of the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view all about the nebulous concept of “Brand Supremacy.” And while the format has led to some great champion vs. champion matches over the years and NXT’s surprise victory back in 2019, many fans consistently mock the premise for having little to no stakes. Even some of the wrestlers have started questioning the company’s logic, with Xavier Woods asking aloud what the winning team gets in the traditional five-on-five elimination matches.

Becky Lynch, who is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair in one of this year’s Champion vs. Champion matches, was asked how she felt about “brand supremacy” while speaking with Vincent Beltran this week. “The Man”pointed out that, while everyone in the company is naturally competitive, some higher stakes might help.

“Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) “I don’t know if — yeah, the old brand supremacy is a little outdated, I don’t know. At the same time, we’re all competitors. So, you always want to be the best. Whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle. You always want to be the best, whether it’s the winner gets a frickin’ banana. It’s like, ‘Well, I want that frickin’ banana. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana.’ You always want to be the best. Whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you are a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”

Woods recently pitched the idea of having the winning team compete for the final five spots in next year’s Royal Rumble, while the losing team is stuck with the first five entry spots. Do you think Survivor Series needs bigger stakes? Check out the card for next week’s show and let us know in the comments below!