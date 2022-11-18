WWE's Bianca Belair is 'Just Waiting on the Phone Call' to Play Marvel's Storm in MCU

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain her WWE Raw Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, and while she will be facing Damage CTRL at Survivor Series War Games, that doesn't mean she can't also find time to jump into the world of Marvel superheroes. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Belair all about the launch of WWE SuperCard season 9, and during that conversation, I had to ask about her previous revelation that she wanted to play Storm in the MCU. When I asked if that was still something she would be all in for, she didn't hesitate to say yes, and she is just waiting on the phone call to bring some EST magic to the MCU.

"Oh, 100%. I would love to cross over onto the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong, amazing character," Belair said. "I think that hopefully Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene, and if they are, then that's me, and I'm ready. I'm just waiting on the phone call."

(Photo: Marvel/WWE/ComicBook)

The X-Men haven't made their MCU debut just yet, though there have been teases of moving in the mutant direction. The MCU has a few other stones to turn before their anticipated arrival, so it might still be a minute before the X-Men made their full appearance, though Marvel made a fun step with its inclusion of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in Multiverse of Madness.

Now, that was a different universe, but even the idea of that existing somewhere else got people hyped. It remains to be seen who will be portraying that role when they debut in the MCU's main continuity, and if any actors from the previous films make their return.

As for WWE SuperCard, Season 9 will now have the ability to feature Undisputed Champions. With Belair's history as both a Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, would that be something that would interest her?

"With combining both of them, I like focusing on one. You can have more goals, and there are more options on the table, and also too, it gives multiple women on the roster opportunities, and more women can shine and there's more spotlight for everyone," Belair said. "But right now, I'm a Raw Women's Champion, and I want to focus on that and continue to have that title reign be long. And then I feel like my SmackDown Women's Title reign was cut short, and so I would always love to eventually go back to that and have a longer Title reign. But I like it where you have both on the table."

In the meantime, it's fun to think of what that new cast would look like, and Belair as Storm would definitely get people talking. We'll have to wait and see, but you can catch Belair in the ring every week as part of WWE Monday Night Raw, which airs on Mondays at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of Belair as Storm? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!