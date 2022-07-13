WWE's Bianca Belair Reveals Opponent and Stipulation she Wants for Big Saudi Arabia Match

Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Carmella, and she will likely face another big challenger at SummerSlam later this month. There's also another big match in Belair's sights, which she revealed in a new interview with The Mayman Show. During the show, Belair revealed that she has an idea for a major match next time WWE holds an event in Saudi Arabia, and that idea is a Last Woman Standing Match against none other than Charlotte Flair.

"What better place to do than Saudi Arabia?" Belair said. "I had a match with Charlotte Flair before Crown Jewel before we flew out, and it ended in a DQ, so we need to do it again ... It could definitely be a Last Woman Standing. I mean, I feel like we are both women that would throw it all out there and throw it on the line and really show, like, who has what it takes, who really is the toughest of them all."

Belair has faced Flair several times in the past but hasn't defeated her by pinfall or submission, as her wins have been by disqualification. As of right now, Belair has either pinned or tapped out Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, but has yet to do so to Flair. If she does eventually make that happen, she'll have pinned every member of the Four Horsewomen.

That would be quite the achievement for Belair and would add to an already impressive resume. As for SummerSlam, Belair doesn't have a match confirmed yet, but she'll likely be facing Becky Lynch or Asuka, or perhaps both in a Triple Threat. We'll have to see how that all plays out, but in the meantime here is the official SummerSlam card so far.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin

