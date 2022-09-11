WWE's Bianca Belair and The Street Profits Appearing on MTV's Wild 'N Out

Nick Cannon, D.C. Young Fly, Conceited, Justina, and the rest of the Wild 'N Out crew are welcoming several of your favorite WWE Superstars to the show during the upcoming season, and it's none other than Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and The Street Profits. Belair announced the news that she will be appearing during the upcoming season alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and she appeared with Cannon and the Wild 'N Out cast in three new photos from the episode, which you can check out in the post below. We aren't sure when the episode will air but hopefully, we'll get more information on that soon.

There's also no word on what games they'll play during the episode, though fans can most certainly look forward to an epic Wildstyle, where both teams put together their best verses to knock the opponent out with a funny takedown. Hopefully, we'll see Belair, Ford, and Dawkins get a verse or two in during the battle.

WWE Superstars have appeared on the show before, including The New Day's Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. In fact, they delivered one of the most memorable Wildstyles during their episode, coming back with a hilarious jab that had the crowd losing their minds. Other superstars that have appeared on the show include The Usos and Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Carmella and R-Truth.

Up next for WWE is Extreme Rules, and while many of the matches have yet to be confirmed, odds are Belair will be defending her Raw Women's Championship at the event. As for her opponent, there are several options, but the most likely one appears to be Bayley, especially after Damage CTRL defeated Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at Clash at the Castle. Bayley also has unfinished business with Belair, as Bayley was injured before their next match and was out until returning at this year's SummerSlam.

Are you excited for Belair, Ford, and Dawkins' episode of Wild 'N Out? let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!