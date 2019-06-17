Watch: Big Cass Admits to Struggling With Alcoholism, Mental Health Issues After WWE Release

Back in June 2018 the WWE officially released Big Cass (real name William Morrissey) from his contract. The 7-foot-tall grappler wouldn’t appear in a wrestling ring again until December 2018 at a House of Hardcore match, and many fans pointed out at the time that he looked noticeably heavier compared to his WWE days.

Now going by CaZXL, Cass has started competing at independent wrestling shows alongside his former tag partner Enzo Amore (now nZo). The two appeared at the Northeast Wrestling event in New Jersey over the weekend, where Cass lost an impromptu match to another former WWE Superstar in Jon Moxley. In an interview uploaded to YouTube after the show, Cass admitted to struggling with alcoholism and mental health issues after leaving WWE but feels he’s on the right track now.

“The guy [Moxley] is at the top of his game, he’s at the top of the world, he’s got all the momentum in the world he’s gonna ride,” Cass said. “Of course he is gonna beat me. The last time people saw me I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape, I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental heath issues, I was an alcoholic, all that. Six months later, I’m 300-f*cking pounds, I’m a tank. I’m shredded. I look amazing, I’m in the best shape of my life. Nothing’s gonna stop me, I’ll tell you that. Fighting Jon Moxley, of course he’s going to get the win, kudos to him.

“I’m man, I’ll admit that I lost. But I’ll tell you this, in a year Big Cass — or CaZXL, or wherever I end up, whatever names being used — will be the biggest name in professional wrestling, or sports entertainment,” he continued. “Whatever you want to call it. Tonight was just the beginning.”

Cass and Amore both appeared at the Ring of Honor/New Japan event G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden back in April during WrestleMania weekend, jumping the guardrail and attacking the Briscoe Brothers after a tag match. However reports came out just days later that Ring of Honor had opted not to work with the team now known as the Free Agentz. The pair haven’t appeared at a Ring of Honor event since the initial attack, though Amore has traded words on social media lately with Tama Tonga, one half of the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.