WWE’s Big E Provides Update on Scary SmackDown Injury

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured a scary moment involving Big E, as a suplex ended up going wrong and instead of landing on his back he landed directly on his head on the floor outside of the ring. After the match was over he was stretchered from the ring to the backstage area, but he did raise his hand and give a thumbs up as he was being rolled away, which provided a slightly positive sign. Now Big E has posted an update on social media, revealing that he can move his fingers but doctors are saying he has a broken neck. Our thoughts and prayers are with Big E and we wish him a speedy recovery.

In the video, Big E said “I can’t thank all you beautiful people enough for all your concern, your messages, it’s very heartwarming. I can move all my digits, you see that (moves all his fingers), that’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there is that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big E continued, saying “But once again, thank you everybody, I’m going to be alight. I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me, but for real, thank you, and I appreciate all of you. For real.”

Anytime the neck or spine is involved with an injury every precaution must be taken, and it seems they are doing that here. The injury occurred during the match between Sheamus and Ridge Holland versus Big E and Kofi Kingston. You can find the full video from Big E in the post above.

Our thoughts are with Big E and we wish him a speedy recovery.