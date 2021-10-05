Big E Believes Xavier Woods Will One Day Hold the WWE Championship

Between Kofi Kingston’s “KofiMania” in 2019 and Big E’s recent Money in the Bank cash-in, two-thirds of The New Day has successfully become WWE Champion since the group was formed back in 2014. But while Xavier Woods has often directed his focus to the King of the Ring crown, fans are already starting to wonder if he’ll eventually complete the trilogy and hold WWE’s most prestigious prize. While discussing their new interactive Netflix movie, Escape The Undertaker, E told ComicBook that he fully believes it will happen one day.

“I think so. I think he’s a guy who is still underrated, still very underrated,” E said. “I think he has all the tools. I think it’s just a matter of changing perception and getting him the opportunities that he deserves to be pushed more, to be given that opportunity. I think he’s incredible in-ring. I think the stuff he did with Bobby, that Hell in a Cell match they had was incredible.

“I remember he had a random match with Riddle on Raw that I watched a few months ago and absolutely loved and was blown away by,” he continued. “He’s so incredibly talented and such a great talker, charismatic as hell. He has all the tools. He just has to be given those opportunities that Kofi and I have been given in our careers. Once he’s given those opportunities and you see him shine, you see him taken more credibly, you see him in those (big matches), — I hope he gets that King of the Ring opportunity to show he can really kill it but. Once you start putting him in those positions with main eventers and with top guys and you let him go toe-to-toe and you let him prove himself, once that perception changes of him, I don’t think it’s far off. I’m not saying that by any means, but I think he just needs that door opened and you’ll see how good he is. You’ll see that he is capable of being a world champion, and I root for him.”

WWE confirmed last week that the King of the Ring tournament will return beginning with this week’s SmackDown. The bracket has not been confirmed yet, but fans are already campaigning for Woods to win it all. Do you think the UpUpDownDown founder will one day be WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments!