WWE Fans Really Want Xavier Woods to Win the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament

WWE officially announced the King of the Ring tournament will return beginning on the Oct. 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Few wrestlers have pushed harder to win the tournament than Xavier Woods, but the 11-time tag team champion has never even had the opportunity to compete due to the tournament’s infrequent appearances. But as soon as the announcement dropped on Friday fans immediately started campaigning for Woods, and those reactions were only amplified when WWE’s Twitter account asked fans to pick their winner on Sunday afternoon.

Do you think Woods will become King of the Ring this year? Check out the reaction in the list below and let us know what you think down in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

From The Man Himself

https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins/status/1444133369449697280?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins/status/1444689989577715714?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins/status/1444732844908154880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gotta Be

https://twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/status/1444743017110376449?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If Not, Shut It Down

https://twitter.com/PurpleMidneight/status/1444708721876258829?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nobody Needs That Negativity

https://twitter.com/TheKyTyShow/status/1444722337295831046?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well Deserved

https://twitter.com/ashjhamilton/status/1444701539969339395?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Also Lots of Love for Liv Morgan

https://twitter.com/NXTFanJustin/status/1444705069929308163?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lumis Approves