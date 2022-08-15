Another WWE Faction Wants to Step Up and Challenge The Bloodline

The Bloodline has unquestionably been the top faction in WWE over the past year thanks to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos now hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But there's another group within the company, The Judgement Day, that has been talking in recent interviews about stepping up and knocking Reigns' group off its perch. First there was Finn Balor, who claimed he still had "unfinished business" with Reigns after their Universal Championship match at last year's Extreme Rules event ended in such an underwhelming fashion.

"Well, I think me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business," Balor recently told WWE El Bruch. "There was a little bit of a questionable finish to our last match at Extreme Rules. When the top rope, mysterious broke in our championship match. So, I feel like there's definitely a rematch due with myself and Roman. So, hopefully, we'll get to that, soon after Clash at the Castle."

Then Damian Priest spoke with Sportskeeda and admitted that the group is aiming to eventually be on the same level as The Bloodline. The faction currently consists of Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley following Edge's expulsion from the group a few months back.

"That's something that we've talked about and we'll get there. Yes, we're very conscious of — we need to get there. We can't just do it just because — as you know, I mean, you're talking about three people that are right now, and I'm in the company saying this and I have no issue saying it because it's the truth, they're on another level that nobody else in the company is on. So we need to get there. That's a goal for all of us. That's where we want to be. So yes, but when the time is right, we want to earn it. We want to earn our place, and we want to get there so that we can do really crazy business with them," Priest said.

WWE's Clash at the Castle event currently has Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, The Judgement Day isn't on the show as of right now but will likely have some sort of match involving The Mysterios and Edge.

