New WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Crowned on WWE Raw, Royal Rumble 2022 Lineup Update

It’s official — Bobby Lashley will finally have a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar at WWE’s Royal Rumble event on Jan. 29 in St. Louis. “The All Mighty” defeated Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a four-way on this week’s Raw to crown a new No. 1 contender for Lesnar’s WWE Championship, spearing all three men consecutively before pinning Owens.

The camera cut backstage to Lesnar as Lashley celebrated. Kevin Patrick asked Lesnar if he had a comment on Lashley being his first challenger and “The Beast” simply said he would see Roman Reigns on this week’s edition of SmackDown. Lesnar and Reigns were supposed to have their latest match for the Universal Championship at Day 1, but Reigns had to withdraw from the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

On top of the No. 1 contender’s match, WWE confirmed a number of competitors for the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble and a mixed tag team match involving Edge & Beth Phoenix and The Miz & Maryse. Check out the updated lineup below:

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair/Liv Morgan/Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair/Liv Morgan/Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble

This story is developing…