Booker T Doubts That The Undertaker Will Actually Stay Retired

✖

The Undertaker stated at the end of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series on Sunday that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a wrestling ring to compete, effectively retiring at the age of 55. However given how he's gone back and forth over retiring in the past (all of which was documented in the series) and that he didn't get to have his last match in front of a live crowd, many fans are skeptical about Mark Calaway sticking to his announcement. You can now add two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to that list of skeptics.

"If I was a betting man, I would take the odds on seeing The Undertaker come back just one more time," Booker said on an episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast. "Especially for a WrestleMania moment or maybe a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything is possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don't see it. Just because The Deadman belongs to the people. That's the way I see it. ... The people are going to demand to see The Undertaker. We don't care if it's once a year. We don't care if its Boneyard [Match], cinema-style. But for The Undertaker to vanish into thin air and go away forever, that would be sacrilegious."

Even in his announcement, Undertaker left the door somewhat open for a return.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.