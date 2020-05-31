Seven Great Matches WWE Could Make Without the Brand Split

WWE has begun experimenting with blending the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands together with a few "invitation" matches, and there are a few great matches that would come as a result from dissolving the brand split altogether. The effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic have made WWE think on their toes for the last few weeks as the company has had to use a minimized work force, roster, and tackled various other unseen necessary precautions to produce each show. But the limits of these minimized efforts have already begun to show. It's apparent WWE is beginning to see this as well as they have begun a "brand to brand" series of matches mixing up the members of each show's admittedly diminished rosters. As the uncertainly surrounding the pandemic continues for the foreseeable future, now is the time to do away with the brand split in everything but name. Read on for a breakdown of seven great matches WWE could pull off without the brand split, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Which matches would you want to see from either brand?

The Fiend vs. The Messiah (Photo: WWE) Acting as the pillars of the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are two larger than life characters. As we've seen with how The Fiend and Bray Wyatt have operated thus far, diving into the psyche of Seth Rollins' current god complex would make for an excellent match. If not in a Firefly Fun House match, a match in the WWE Performance Center in which the two of them completely drain each other mentally. In a time where the matches have to be more creative to stand out, this would won honestly stand out just on performance alone.

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka (Photo: WWE) Now that Asuka is a Grand Slam Champion, there are few opponents in the Women's Division that can actually stand on equal ground. But Alexa Bliss would be perfect as Asuka's next challenger as Bliss has also had dual brand championships of her own. The best part of all of this, however, would be the promos leading into this. Especially if Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross are involved. There would be some great tag matches leading into the inevitable Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss fight.

Sami Zayn vs. The Messiah (Photo: WWE) Speaking of great promo potential, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins would make for some great back and forth moments. The ongoing pandemic unfortunately took the wind out of Sami Zayn's momentum, but in a better world we'd see Zayn's trio take on Seth Rollins and his disciples. Zayn would continually try to break down Rollins' god complex, and the two of them would likely have some cutting words between them. This feud would also make for a good amount of mixups lasting a few weeks too.

The New Day vs. The Messiah and His Disciples (Photo: WWE) Speaking of groups with great promo skills keeping up with Seth Rollins, it would be interesting to see how Rollins would continue to react to The New Day's antics each week. They likely would have some hilarious ways to take Rollins down a peg, and the matches between the six of them would make for a good few weeks. It's the kind of feud that would not need a title (much like Seth Rollins' work for now), and has enough strength of concept to definitely be a hit.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade (Photo: WWE) There are some feuds that would work excellently purely on athletic prowess alone, and a back and forth between Daniel Bryan and Andrade would make for such a run. Two of the most athletic competitors in their respective brands, it would be hard not to tune in when they have a match scheduled for that night. Get Apollo Crews involved on top of it and wrap the United States Championship into the stakes, and that means we'll have all sorts of great matches building up to an even better payoff.

Alexa Bliss vs. Zelina Vega (Photo: WWE) The last few weeks of Friday Night SmackDown have seen a dearth of Alexa Bliss' work, and there are honestly few women in the entire division that can keep up with her on the mic. One woman who could stand toe to toe with Alexa Bliss is Zelina Vega. WWE has been keeping Zelina Vega out of the matches themselves, and it's a shame considering how much her promo work has been dominating the program since it moved to the Performance Center. Not only would Bliss benefit from the promo work and bouncing off of someone like Vega, it would give the two of them opportunity to show off more for programs that simply aren't allotting a good enough amount of time for.