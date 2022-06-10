WWE: Brandi Rhodes Reveals Update on Cody Rhodes Injury

✖

Cody Rhodes delivered a moment for the books at WWE's Hell in a Cell when he wrestled a cage match against Seth Rollins while dealing with a torn pectoral muscle. The sight of that injury was gruesome at times, but somehow he made it through the match with the win. Rhodes required surgery to repair the injury and thanks to an update from Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes we now have an update on the surgery and his injury. Brandi wrote that he's had successful surgery and that he is on the road to recovery.

On Twitter, Brandi wrote "The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now." We wish all the best to Cody and wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Cody's match at Hell in a Cell will be one of those epic moments featured in all future highlight reels, and will certainly rank as one of the most unforgettable in Hell in a Cell's history. The fact that he made it through a match with an injury of any kind is already impressive, but one that severe makes it even more so.

Now the attention turns to when Rhodes can make it back to the ring, as he has been advertised heavily for the upcoming Money in the Bank event. That was before he was injured of course, so plans can and might change now that he's trying to recover, but some are obviously hoping that he can be recovered in time to have some sort of role in the event. He might not be able to wrestle an actual match, but even just showing up and making his presence known once again would be enough to get fans buzzing.

