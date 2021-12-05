Bray Wyatt (Windham) and WWE’s Omos Get Twitter Accounts Hacked

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) and current WWE star Omos had their Twitter account seemingly hacked on Sunday afternoon. Wyatt’s account midway through the afternoon, “Fireflies I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price ! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED )” along with a photo of the video game console. But once fans started inquiring, it became fairly obvious that a scammer had gotten ahold of Wyatt’s account as his direct messages started inquiring about Apple Pay.

Omos dealt with a similar hack as his Twitter name was changed to “PS5 & Xbox Stock Alert” and offered followers the chance to get a PS5 or various XBox consoles if they sent a personal message.

Update: JoJo Offerman, former WWE ring announcer and Wyatt’s partner, took to Twitter to confirm his account has been hacked.

Wyatt has been gone from the WWE since his sudden release over the summer. But while his 90-day “No Compete” clause has been expired for a while, he hasn’t shown any indication that he wants to jump to another wrestling promotion right away. Instead, he’s teamed up with Jason Baker (who helped create the look and filmed early segments of Wyatt’s Firelfy Fun House) Callosum Studios and the pair are currently working on a new horror film.

“He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually — you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month,” Baker recently told Metro.

“Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee,” he added. “It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Baker spoke with the Wrestling Reality podcast back in 2019 and gave a glimpse at what it’s like to work with Wyatt behind the scenes.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”