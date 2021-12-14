Bret Hart Takes a Shot at Hulk Hogan for His Lack of Wrestling Ability

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has made it no secret that he doesn’t get along with some of the other all-time greats in the pro wrestling industry. In a new interview with The Calgary Sun, Hart was asked about his influence on future generations of pro wrestlers when the subject of Hulk Hogan came up. Hart said, “I think it all goes back to when (WWE commentator) Gorilla Monsoon called me the ‘Excellence of Execution.’ I was just a guy who did everything right. I remember when I started wrestling, I knew how everything worked. I knew how to take turnbuckle (hits to the chest), I knew how to body slam,” Hart said. “When you want to watch how to do something in wrestling, you watch my matches back. You’ll learn how to do a Sharpshooter. That’s how you do it. Want to learn how to do a standing suplex? That’s how you do it. I was always that guy.

“And all the Canadian wrestlers like Natalya or Edge were influenced by me,” he continued. “I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show. He was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn’t know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited. (WWE owner) Vince McMahon took a chance with me and made me that champion. It meant so much to me that I think I tried to live up to be that champion. It was about being the best wrestler. I gave so much as that wrestler. I was a good role model in the dressing room. All that means a lot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the fact that Hart was next in line to be the company’s top star while Hogan was on his way out of the company in 1993, the pair would not compete against each other in singles matches until a run of house shows in mid-1999 for WCW (all of which ended in No Contest). Which wrestler did you prefer — Hogan or Hart? Let us know in the comments below!