Bret Hart Tells Kevin Nash to Go to Hell After Twitter Dispute

Bret Hart is currently touring the United Kingdom and Ireland for an Inside The Ropes speaking tour, and one of his latest comments wound up starting a feud with members of The Kliq. During his show in Belfast, Hart claimed that he was once offered a spot as the “Head of the Kliq” a backstage group that famously consisted of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. Nash didn’t care for Hart’s claim, writing on Twitter “F—ing news to me. I was the only one he got along with.” This led to an explanation from Waltman.

“Bret is referring to a conversation Scott and I had with him at the curtain during a show on a Europe tour,” Waltman wrote. “Not sure if you & Shawn ever even knew about it.” This prompted a snappy comeback from Nash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now you spill the beans . Bret told me the screwjob was a work — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 9, 2019

“Bret told you? I heard it from Vince,” Waltman jokingly wrote back.

Apparently Hart wasn’t a fan of the comment. Once it was brought up during another stop on the tour, Hart reportedly responded by saying, “What I said last night in Belfast is absolutely true and Kevin Nash can go to hell.”

This comes just a week after Hart’s controversial comments about Bill Goldberg went viral.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could,” Hart said. “I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence. He usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there, when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat.

“When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head, I honest to God, I lost about 16 million dollars in like one second,” he continued. “I just signed with WCW for three million a year for another three years on top of the two years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing, and unfortunate.”

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, while Hart was inducted twice — once as a singles wrestler in 2006 and again in 2019 as one half of the Hart Foundation tag team. He hasn’t appeared on WWE television since that induction.