WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella Announced for FOX’s ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella confirmed this week that she’ll be taking part in FOX’s upcoming competition series The Real Dirty Dancing. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be competing in #TheRealDirtyDancing on @foxtv! This was an amazing group of people who became family. Follow us all along as we celebrate one of the most iconic movies of all time!” The rest of the cast will feature Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Forough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love with Stephen “tWitch” Boss as the host.

The show will center around the competitors learning different routines from the classic 1987 Patrick Swayze film and was filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge — the set from the original film. The show is set to premiere on Feb. 1 and will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Both Brie and Nikki Bella were announced as one of the many legends who will be returning to the WWE for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble on Jan. 29. With both women now cleared the compete, the pair are once again talking about challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships — titles they’ve never held but were supposed to challenge for years ago.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win. I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there. And then I never had business with Becky [Lynch], and I would love it,” Nikki said while on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast. “And then there’s the tag titles. Because I would like to be the first ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ How badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history?”

“In the world of wrestling, it’s different. In any professional sport, people always make comebacks,” she added. “But what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want, as long as our bodies let us – and doctors. Because I officially got cleared. I think everyone remembers from Total Bellas, when we had the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, there was a lot of rules on me. So those are the same. When we were all in Phoenix… I went in and saw my surgeon, my doctor, Dr. Uribe… They scanned me. I did MRI, I did scans on my brain, my neck, x-rays, and everything you can think of, they did, to make sure… It just feels good to know. Miracles can happen.”