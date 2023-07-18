Brock Lesnar Accepts Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam 2023 Challenge After Beating Him Up In Front of His Mom

Cody Rhodes opened this week’s Monday Night Raw with a passionate promo as he was back in his home state of Georgia with members of his family sitting in the front row. At first, it looked like Rhodes was going to have to wait until later in the evening for Brock Lesnar to finally show up and accept his challenge for a third match at SummerSlam, but “The Beast” had other ideas. He drew Rhodes to the back by having his entrance music play and jumped in at Gorilla Position with a steel chair, beating “The American Nightmare” back towards the ring.

Lesnar then hit an F5 on Rhodes right in front of his mother, then locked in his previously-broken arm in a Kimura Lock. He repeated the hold inside the ring, accepted Rhodes’ challenge, then blasted him with the chair again during the commercial break. There have been reports of the third match between the pair having some sort of stipulation, but none was confirmed during the segment. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash in May and Lesnar responded by “breaking” Rhodes’ arm and knocking him out in their rematch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1681096038747176961?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cody Rhodes’ Documentary Premiere Date Confirmed

Peacock officially announced a documentary centered on the life and career of Cody Rhodes on Monday — American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes — dropping the first trailer and confirming the release date will be on July 31.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads, “Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the ‘American Nightmare.’ This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim. Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card