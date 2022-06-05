WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats Joe Gacy to Retain NXT Championship at In Your House

✖

After a night of thrilling matchups, it was finally time for the main event of WWE NXT's In Your House, as NXT Champion Bron Breakker took on Joe Gacy for the Title. Breakker would have to control his anger however, as if he was disqualified, he would lose the Championship whether he was pinned or not, and Gacy has shown he is an expert at pushing someone over the edge. Gacy tried to do that throughout the match and at one point had Breakker close to hitting him with a chair, but the Champion resisted and pulled through, and was finally able to conquer Gacy and retain his NXT Championship.

Breakker went right after Gacy after the bell was rung and Breakker looked beyond angry. He then slammed Gacy into the corner turnbuckle and then unloaded punches and a back elbow later. Gacy turned the tables with a dropkick and then he delivers some forearms and a slam into his knee. Breakker came back swinging with a German Suplex and more punches and shoulder charges in the corner, and then he caught Gacy in mid-air and slammed him down on the mat.

Gacy rolled to the outside to regroup a bit, and he was flanked by his two robed allies. They went to attack him with a chair and Breakker grabbed it but Gacy then slammed him into the post against the chair. Gacy rolled him into the ring and stomped on him a bit followed by punches and knee strikes. Gacy then hit a neck breaker and went for a cover but Breakker kicked out.

Gacy charged into him in the corner and then went post to post with a punch to the head. Gacy then hit a seton on the ring apron, doing major damage to Breakker but he couldn't keep him down for the pin. Gacy hit a loud chop on Breakker's chest and then hit another one in the corner, and Gacy then brought Breakker back into the ring for a cover attempt but Breakker kicked out.

Forearm strikes followed and then Gacy picked Breakker up but he rolled Gacy up only to get countered by Gacy, who locked him in a submission in the middle of the ring. Breakker eventually got free but was knocked back down and then covered, though Breakker kicked out once more. Gacy then creepily hung upside down in the corner and caught Breakker with a DDT into a cover, but Breakker kicked out. Breakker caught Gacy as he was heading up top and caused him to fall to the floor on the outside, and he capitalized with a stomp before rolling him back into the ring. Breakker was knocked down though by Gacy when he got back in and Gacy then locked in a hold to wear down the Champion further.

Gacy slammed Breakker down again but he kept fighting and throwing punches. Gacy kicked him down started taunting a bit, but he caught Gacy's punch and screamed, building some momentum and hitting two shoulder tackles in a row before ending this big momentum swing with a spinebuster. Then he leaped over the top rope and collided with Gacy, knocking him down on the floor. Breakker went up top but one of Gacy's goons tried to interfere and then Gacy was given a chair and he threw it to Breakker. The referee almost disqualified him but then another referee came out and helped Breakker clear it all up. Gacy tried to roll him up but he kicked out and then Breakker slammed into Gacy, sending him off the ring apron into the announcer's table and shattering it.

Breakker picked up Gacy and rolled him into the ring, and then Gacy placed a chair beneath him. He hit the Bulldog on Gacy and went for the cover but he kicked out. Gacy grabbed the chair and threw it to Breakker, almost daring him to use it. Breakker had it and then gave it to the referee, and Gacy used that moment to hit a low blow on Breakker that the referee didn't see. Breakker kicked out of the cover though.

Then Breakker lost his cool and grabbed the chair, and he looked as if he was going to hit him but he hit the allies at ringside instead. Gacy came charging in but Breakker speared him and then lifted him up and slammed him down into a cover, and that was enough for the win. Breakker is still your NXT Champion.

