Bron Breakker Confirms Who Created His WWE NXT Name

Bron Breakker has been the breakout star of NXT since the 2.0 reboot back in mid-September. Aside from his failed challenge against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc, the second-generation star has looked nearly unstoppable in his televised matches, which included a Ladder Match victory over Johnny Gargano this week to give Team 2.0 the advantage in their War Games match at tonight’s pay-per-view. But one major criticism about Breakker has remained since his debut among fans — his name.

Breakker’s real name is Bronson Rechsteiner and, while his family tree has been hinted at numerous times, fans were confused from the get-go over why he wasn’t given the last name Steiner to confirm he’s Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew. But Breakker confirmed with Daily DDT this week that he wants to create his own legacy with his own name, which he personally came up with.

“We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I used to block people in football, I used to try to break them in half,’” Breakker said. “That was literally what I tried to do: snap them in half and break them. What if I’m the breaker? I break people, Breakker, and then it came to me. Bron is part of my first name and that’s what we went with.”

“What my dad and uncle did before me with some of their promos and stuff that they’ve done, they’ve laid all this groundwork,” he added. “There’s all this stuff out there for me to use if I want to. Obviously, I’m not going to bank my entire… that’s not what I’m going for. I want to make a name for myself and stand on my own, but there’s certain things out there we can use.”

In a separate interview with The Bump earlier in the week, Breakker talked about eventually standing across the ring from the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

“At the end of the day a fight’s a fight man,” Breakker said. “Doesn’t matter…I don’t care who stands across from me, it could be Roman. It could be Brock. I don’t give a damn who it is, especially in this match, we’re going to war in a cage, there’s no way out. They’re locking the doors. They’re giving us tables, weapons, I mean, it’s WarGames man.”